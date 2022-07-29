scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

BGMI ban: Battlegrounds Mobile India still works, but only on installed devices

BGMI ban in India: You can’t download an APK file for Android devices from the official BGMI website anymore either.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 10:27:32 am
bgmi, battlegrounds mobile india, bgmi ban,If BGMI is installed on your Android phone, you can still play the game, for now. (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India, or BGMI mysteriously disappeared from both the Apple Play Store and the Google Play Store on January 28. While there is no official statement from the game or publisher Krafton, Google has shared that the removal was due to an official order.

However, the game itself continues to be playable and indianexpress.com can confirm that there is no server-side ban implemented as of writing this story. This means that if you already have BGMI installed on a phone or tablet, it will continue to function without any issues for now.

Also Read |Post govt order, Google, Apple stores take down new PUBG avatar

However, if you uninstall it, there would be no official way of installing the game again. The same goes for other phones, as even the APK link for the game on the official BGMI website has now been taken down. While an APK file may be available on third-party websites, this workaround is not advisable as third-party sites can tamper with APK files and could potentially malware.

Meanwhile, you can still extract the BGMI APK file from a device that has the game installed by using apps like APK Extractor. This file can then be shared with other devices.

Has BGMI been ‘banned’?

It is still difficult to guage if BGMI has been completely banned in India, like PUBG Mobile. Gamers and creators like Abhijeet Andhare, also known as Ghatak Gaming, have tweeted about the disappearance of the game and suggested that this isn’t a permanent ban.

As per a report by Talk Esport, officials from Krafton are set to meet MeitY representatives later today to further discuss the issue. We should soon have an official update on the status of the game in India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement