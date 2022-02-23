Bethesda is retiring its PC launcher, will migrate library to Steam

The Bethesda.net launcher, which has allowed players on PC to buy and play titles made by the publisher is shutting down, this year. Starting April, players will be forced to migrate their games onto Steam, alongside their Wallet or any earned items – meaning, players won’t lose anything.

Once the migration process has been finalised, Bethesda will offer detailed instructions on how to transfer their games and related items to Steam. Any save files will also get transferred, though some exceptions like Wolfenstein: Youngblood might require manual transfer. Further information on the process will be revealed in time.

The transfer process begins in April and will continue until May, where players will no longer be able to access games within the Bethesda Launcher. Many of their games and services still rely on an official Bethesda.net account, letting you gain access to game modes, in-game cosmetics, and access to exclusive news and updates.

It is worth noting that once the launcher dies, you will not lose access to the game library, but only the ability to play them. Virtual currency balances, Bethesda.net Wallet, and add-ons such as DLC (downloadable content) will transfer over automatically. Think of it like the platform integration between Origin and Steam, where despite purchasing the game on the latter service, you require the main EA account to access those games.

To play live service titles like Fallout 76 and access services, your existing Bethesda account will be used. Games that have the Bethesda.Net Friend List feature will allow you to directly transfer over friends without having to worry about re-adding them. This includes titles like Rage 2, DOOM Eternal, Fallout 76, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Deathloop, and The Elder Scrolls: Legends.

Elder Scrolls Online, the open-world online multiplayer RPG will be unaffected by this change. Those wishing to transfer their games over to a console cannot do so, as the feature is currently only being pushed onto PC (Steam).