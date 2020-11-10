Best video game Diwali deals: Injustice 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Watch Dogs 2 and more

Looking for a perfect Diwali gift for a gamer. Take a look at these games that are being offered at amazing prices. (Image: Pixabay)

Diwali, the festival of lights is just around the corner. During the pre-Covid days, people used to head out visit their friends and family to spend time with them. However, this year we might not see many people out and about, due to the pandemic. With the ongoing festive season sales, it will be easier for people to stay inside their homes and send their Diwali greetings in the form of gifts delivered via e-commerce websites.

During the earlier lockdowns, many people got themselves into gaming. And if you are looking for the perfect games to gift to purchase for yourself, then take a look at the list of best deals on video games for the Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition is currently available for the PS4 at Rs 1,359 on Amazon. It might not be the newest and the shiniest game. But it surely is one of the most addictive games available out there. It is basically an amalgam of DC Comic characters and Mortal Kombat, with an amazing storyline that anybody would love. The Legendary Edition brings the addition of Darkseid, Red Hood, Starfire, Sub-Zero, Black Manta, Raiden, Hellboy, Atom, Enchantress, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Girl, John Stewart Green Lantern, Reverse-Flash, Grid and Black Lightning, to the game. The storyline is a bit different from the normal DC stories most of you might be aware of, as in this world Superman has turned against humanity after the Joker killed Lois Lane.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the most popular PS4 games, so much so, that it has earned a remastered edition and a sequel in the form of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for the new PS5. The original game from Insomniac, that started it all, Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 1,200. The game is currently available only on the PS4.

The game brings in all the elements that most people like about Spider-Man, while at the same time maintaining an interesting gameplay storyline. The game even stays interesting after finishing all the missions, as there are multiple side missions you can complete. You can also purchase additional missions like Silverlining from the PS Store for the game.

Battlefield 1

Many consider Battlefield 1 as their go-to First Person Shooter (FPS) game, even above the Call of Duty franchise. It is the 15th instalment in the Battlefield series and the first main entry since Battlefield 4. The game came out in 2016 and is still able to hold its own in front of many new titles.

If you want to experience an all-out war or want to have fun with your friends it is the game to get. The setting of the game is very interesting, with the call outs feeling quite realistic. The gameplay and the story are so intense that they make most people think that they have been transferred into it and are doing everything they can to win the war.

Battlefield 1 is currently available on Amazon for Rs 569 for the PS4, Rs 725 for PC and Rs 1,295 for the Xbox version.

Watch Dogs 2

The Watch Dogs series of games is the ultimate hackers game series, where hackers have to take on corrupt organisations and governments to bring about a change. Watch Dogs 2 is a very good game, where you can have an open-world environment, similar to the Grand Theft Auto series, but at the same time have a different objective, which is to hack and help balance the rigged game.

DedSec recruits you, a voracious hacker to help them change the world. The game is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It is currently priced at Rs 1,199 for the Xbox One version, at 1,219 for the PS4 edition and Rs 499 for the PC version.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 is also an open-world game, where you have to liberate a few islands from under the rule of a self-proclaimed king/gangster. The game is currently available at Rs 1,299 for the PS4 edition and at Rs 1,599 for the Xbox One Edition.

In the game, you have to carve your own path to freedom by cutting through the hostile territory, by finding strength in the community and leading a resistance against a cult, to get freedom for Hope County, Montana. You will have to fight Joseph Seed and his fanatical followers, in a world that adapts and reacts to the choices you make.

The Last of US: Remastered

The Last of US is one of the most popular games on the PlayStation 4. It is currently available at Rs 999 on Amazon for the Remastered Edition of the game. In the game, you have to escort a teen girl across a post-apocalyptic United States. To save yourself and the girl from hostile humans and Cordyceps, you need to use firearms and improvised weapons. The relationship between your character, Joel and the teenager, Ellie, is the focus of the game.

The game is one of the best-selling video games, selling over 17 million units by April 2018. A sequel to the game, called The Last of Us Part II, was released this year.

God of War

God of War is a cult classic series that has been running since the early days of the PlayStation 2. The latest iteration, called God of War is based on Kratos teaching his son the ropes of life in the Norse realm of deities and monsters. The game is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and is currently available on Amazon for Rs 919.

The game combines everything that most of the fan of the series like about it, including brutal combat, epic boss fights and breathtaking scale. The storyline of this iteration of the game is very interesting and shows a much more caring side of Kratos, where he is trying to teach his son how to fight and survive, but also not to repeat the mistakes of the father (The Ghost of Sparta).

Uncharted 4 – A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 – A Thief’s End is the last game in the Uncharted series, where Drake goes on his last adventure. And by the end of the game, we get to see a retired Drake vacationing with his wife and daughter. The game is thrilling and features a lot of throwbacks to all the previous games in the franchise.

The game is exclusively available on the PlayStation 4. It is currently on sale on Amazon at Rs 849.

