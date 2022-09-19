scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Five sci-fi games you can play on your Android smartphone and iPhone

Here are five great sci-fi games that you can play on your Android or iOS smartphone.

A marketing image of the sci-fi game Shadowgun Legends. (Image credit: Madfinger Games)

You may think that science fiction games are best suited for gaming on PCs and consoled due to their performance oomph but that is not necessarily the case. There are many great sci-fi games that you can play on your Android or iOS device. But since it may be difficult to find good ones across the cluttered landscape of the App Store and Google Play, we have put together a list of a few great sci-fi games that you can play on your phone.

Shadowgun legends

Shadowgun legends is a free mobile first-person shooter game that is available on both Android and iOS. The game has over 11 single-player campaign missions and more than 50 side missions. It also comes with multiplayer modes like Duel, Capture The Flag, Dungeons and Arenas.

The game is set in a futuristic sci-fi universe where the user’s main character will be part of the Shadowguns, a group of high-tech mercenaries. After creating a Shadowgun, players defend the planet from Torment, an alien race from a distant world. The game is available on both Android and iOS.

Marketing image of Marvel’s Contest of Champions. (Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel’s Contest of Champions

Perhaps any sci-fi list is a little incomplete without mentioning the extensive Marvel universe. Contest of Champions is a two-dimensional fighting game featuring Marvel characters. From the Hulkbuster Iron Man to Lady Thor, the game features almost every variation of major Marvel characters. While the gameplay itself is not very complex or engaging, it features a lot of content that would be especially attractive to Marvel geeks, including each superhero character coming with their own unique sets of super moves. Contest of Champions is available on both iOS and Android.

Marketing image of Galaxy on Fire 2 HD(Image credit: Fishlabs)

Galaxy on Fire 2 HD

Galaxy on Fire 2 is a spaceflight simulation game set in a universe with multiple star systems. Users can engage in high-octane space dog fights, mine, trade commodities and complete freelance missions. The game features an expansive universe and an orchestral soundtrack to go along with it. Galaxy on Fire 2 HD is available on both iOS and Android

A screencap from the game Xenowerk. (Image credit: Pixelbite games)

Xenowerk

Xenowerk is a top-down twin-stick shooter game set in an underground science lab. Through the game’s 50 levels, players will use a flashlight and many weird and interesting weapons as they go through spooky hallways filled with “mutants” out to get them. If that is something to your liking, be ready for a whole lot of jump scares. Xenowerk can be played on both Android and iOS.

A screencap from the game N.O.V.A Legacy. (Image credit: Gameloft)

N.O.V.A Legacy

N.O.V.A. Legacy brings a Halo-like first-person shooter experience to the phone at your fingertips. Throughout the game, user characters are armed with futuristic weapons as they fight futuristic enemies known as Xenos. Apart from the single-player mode, the game also has an online multiplayer deathmatch mode. N.O.V.A Legacy is available on both Android and iOS.

