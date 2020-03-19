Looking for games to kill boredom of self-quarantine? Here’s a list of the best

After your day at work is over and you are getting bored go ahead and download these games on your smartphone to kill boredom. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) After your day at work is over and you are getting bored go ahead and download these games on your smartphone to kill boredom. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

So what can you do for 14 days if you have been put on quarantine? After all, there is only so much Netflix and YouTube you can watch every day. But then you can always use the fortnight of isolation to finish a mobile game that you have been wanting to play for ages. And if you have not clue which games you can play while stuck at home, here’s a list of most engaging games you can start on the mobile phone.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile game currently available for both Android and iOS. It is a game that popularised free-for-all battle royale style of mobile gaming and is still one of the most interesting games in this genre. Last year we saw the game getting banned in multiple locations in India, due to it being too addictive and distracting professionals from their work and students from studies. However, since then all bans have been removed and the game is accessible across the country. I recommend that if you end up downloading this game, please exercise some self control on how much time you are spending on this. Even with nothing else to do, it might end up being too much. The game is quite quirky and fun to play, and can be tuned according to your need. For example, if you need to play a small match you can select the Vikendi map and go all in rather than taking a conservative strategy. Or if you want a longer gameplay, enter on the outskirts of the Erangel map and slowly map your way inside. If you have a phone that is not running PUBG Mobile properly, you can download the PUBG Mobile Lite version, which has been made for smartphones with less than 2GB of RAM.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile brings all of the fun elements of the Call of Duty franchise to the mobile. It has been an extremely popular game globally, achieving numbers that no other battle royale game has seen in such a short time. Recently, the game launched a Warzone event, in which it is allowing players to recruit a Task Force 141 Soldier, including Ghost – Stealth, Captain Price or Gaz, to their team and conquer the warzone. The game is quite interesting and is one of my personal favourites due to it bringing over 10 years of the legacy of Call of Duty games on PC to mobile. The game strikes the nostalgia in a way no other game has been able to do so. Another point going for it is that the graphics are far superior to any game competing with it whether it be Fortnite or PUBG Mobile.

Habbo – Virtual World

This is a game for those of you who want to have the fun of playing a game but also want to socialise on the side. In this game, you have to create a character and perform activities to gain coins. You can then spend these coins anywhere to make your apartment or donate the funds to someone. You can also take part in live events meeting people just like you. This game does not have an objective like PUBG of Asphalt. Instead, it can be even played without you needing to give it full attention. Even though you might not want to get out of your home into the world, this game will help you enter the Habbo World and do whatever you want without the scare of coronavirus.

Alto’s Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey might initially seem to be an easy game, but as you go further it gets more difficult. This visually appealing game is a sequel to the uber-popular Alto’s Adventure, which was released back in 2015. It is one of my personal favourite sandbox genre games, as it involves endless sandboarding throughout a number of landscapes. It is a very addictive game and might even make you play through the night.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Everyone has heard of Final Fantasy, one of the world’s most popular role-playing game (RPG) series. If you have not played any version of Final Fantasy, then Brave Exvius is a good point to start. However, if you have played even one of its iterations, then Brave Exvius will bring a smile to your face as it borrows a lot from the original games. The game feels quite easy while working through the storyline, however, it becomes extremely exhilarating when you try and take on hard opponents and game bosses. It also has an arena mode, which allows players to compete against other players. But while playing the game, keep in mind that energy is one of your main resources and you should try to save it at all expenses.

Stick Cricket

For those of you who are unhappy that IPL is getting delayed, Stick Cricket will help you hold out a bit. Considering that cricket is the one thing that really unites Indians, Stick Cricket is hugely popular. It is not a graphic-heavy game and can be run on smartphones with a low specifications. It allows you to play a few balls while waiting for something or even try to make a high score, which your friends can beat.

Cooking Diary

Even if you are grounded, playing Cooking Diary could give you the feeling of being somewhere else, making good food. The objective of the game is to make good food and be quick on your feet in serving meals to customers, without them getting angry or the food burning. Give this game a go, maybe it might even help you be a better cook.

Ludo Star

If you are more of a conventional game player and like board games more than RPGs, racing and other genres, Ludo Star will be able to hold you until you get back to work. It allows you to play ludo with your friends wherever they are and chat with them via voice or text. You can also play the game with your family members or roommates. If you do not have any friends that like playing ludo, then you can simply make new friends with the help of the game as it can randomly connect you to players across the world. You have to implement a good strategy and play cautiously to win the game.

Angry Birds

Angry Birds is one of the most popular games of all time for the mobile platform. So much so that it has even been converted into a movie series. You can simply download any version of the game and start playing. In all versions, you have to slingshot birds at the pigs that have stolen eggs from the birds. All of these birds have special powers that help in hurting the pigs. A good thing about the game is that it is casual and still lets you win.

Asphalt 9: Legends

For those of you who love car racing games, the Asphalt series should be no stranger to you. I remember playing an older version in the franchise when I owned the Nokia 5233, and have to say that I am still hooked. With Asphalt 9: Legends, the Asphalt series continues to retain its upper hand in the racing gaming genre, thanks to its next level graphics and controls. A plus point, why I chose Asphalt over any other racing game is because they have licences from a lot of car companies to use their car names and designs. Thus, helping you live your dream of driving cars from the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and more.

