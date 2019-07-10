Best games to play on iOS and Android in July 2019: PUBG Mobile, Critical Ops and more

Best iOS, Android Games to Play in July 2019: As smartphones get better in terms of specifications with every passing month, mobile gaming has amped up with polished graphics and impressive game-play. Due to the increase in number of mobile gamers, game studios have started launching a number of AAA titles for people to play. A number of these AAA titles are paid and need to be purchased from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. However, a number of these are available totally free of cost.

Here are five free mobile games that you can play for free on your Android or iOS smartphone.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile is an online battle royale game that gained traction very fast since the day of its launch. It is playable on mobile devices running iOS and Android. In PUBG Mobile a total of 100 players jump off a plane onto a battlefield where they have to fight off other players to become the last player standing and win the metaphorical chicken dinner.

There are four maps that players can select namely Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. Players can now also play a 4v4 Deathmatch, which is similar to Deathmatch modes of Call of Duty and CS:GO.

Available platforms: iOS and Android

Price: Free with in-game purchases

Fortnite

Fortnite, just like PUBG Mobile, is an online battle royale game, with a little twist allowing players to build and destroy structures similar to Minecraft. The game can be played on mobile platforms including iOS and Android. The game has a similar concept to PUBG, wherein 100 players jump into a battlefield from a battlebus to duke it out with each other.

The last person standing wins the match and gets a few rewards. The game can be played on any iOS device, but on Android, only a select amount of devices are able to play it.

Available platforms: iOS and Android

Price: Free with in-game purchases

Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt is an extremely popular mobile car racing game series, which is available on both Android and iOS. Asphalt 9: Legends is the ninth installment of the popular series, which was released back in July. The series features multiple improvements in graphics, new cars, maps, controls and more for players to stay hooked.

This version of the game has gained traction quite fast as it brings back the nitro shockwave feature while at the same time introducing new cars, maps, controls and more. Players can play in three modes – Career, Multiplayer and Events, all of which have their own feel and features.

Available platforms: iOS and Android

Price: Free with in-game purchases

Critical Ops

Critical Ops is a first-person shooter (fps) game launched exclusively on Android by Critical Force in November of 2018. In it, you need to take on a variety of terrorists in a number of urban settings. You can also play as a terrorist if you want to change the game dynamic a bit.

The game also has a strong online multiplayer community, which allows players to play the game with their friends and other people. The gameplay is quite interesting with each gun having different spray and recoil. Players can also interact with a few objects in-game making it much more immersive.

Available platforms: Android

Price: Free with in-game purchases

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy is one of the most popular role-playing game (RPG) series globally. Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a spin-off tactical RPG game available on iOS and Android. If you have ever played any version of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will bring a smile to your face as it comes with a lot of elements from the original games.

The game is quite easy to get a hang off and becomes exhilarating while trying to take on hard opponents and game bosses. The game also has an arena mode, which allows players to compete against other players. If you want to play this game, you need to keep in mind that energy is one of your main resources, which you need to save on to keep on playing the game.

Available platforms: iOS and Android

Price: Free with in-game purchases