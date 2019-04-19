Top features PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update brings: Darkest Night mode, new weapons and more

Tencent Games has rolled out a new update for its battle royale game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile. The new PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update adds a lot of new features and two new modes to the game. The update is currently available for both Android and iOS on their respective app stores.

These new modes include the new Zombie: Darkest Night and Survive Till Dawn 2 mode. The update also adds new weapons like stun grenades, liquid nitrogen grenades RPG-7 and jungle style magazines. New types of zombies have also made their way into the game to increase its difficulty level.

Zombie: Darkest Night mode

Zombie: Darkest Night mode is the newest mode to be made available in PUBG Mobile and though it has similar dynamics to the Survive Till Dawn mode, yet it is vastly different. This new mode is listed alongside the new Survive Till Dawn 2 mode under the EvoZone area, which was earlier called the Events area.

In the new Darkest Night Mode, a player will spawn randomly in an area and has to survive a single night, where all kinds of zombies will be thrown their way in three waves. It is recommended that the time one gets before the sun starts setting, they should find a good amount of heavy artillery and protection.

The first wave will be the easiest with normal weak zombies trying to attack the player, however, after that, it won’t be child’s play with stronger zombies along with zombie dogs trying to attack. If one is able to survive the night, then they along with everyone else who also managed to survive the night will be declared the winner.

One point to remember after the night sets in is that a player cannot leave the building as the mist outside is poisoned, so take a good vantage point, or you might not be able to survive.

Survive Till Dawn 2

PUBG Mobile with its 0.12.0 update continues its partnership with Resident Evil 2. The update brings an updated version of the Survive Till Dawn game mode, dubbed Survive Till Dawn 2. Under the Survive Till Dawn 2 mode, we get to see all of the new weapon and zombie additions being made.

The gameplay mostly remains the same in terms of dynamics with more zombies that have also gotten a strength boost. In it, the developers have also added new quick chat messages option specifically for this mode to the voice packs. If you like playing the Survive Till Dawn mode more than the conventional modes you can now do that while at the same time completing daily missions, which was not allowed earlier.

New zombies

The game developers have added new kinds of zombies to the mix to make the game a bit more difficult and challenging. The zombies can now jump and climb walls. Let’s not forget the most horrifying part; Zombie dogs which are quite fast and are very small to take aim and kill.

Some zombies have also been given a speed and a damage boost. However, for the game to not turn unfair, developers have also made the zombies that have sustained damage a bit weaker and slower.

New and adjusted Weapons

With the PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update, we get to see a number of new weapons that will help improve gameplay. It comes with numerous new weapons like stun grenades that stun surrounding opponents and zombies. liquid nitrogen grenades also perform similar to stun grenades and have a longer effect making the other players and zombies react much slower.

RPG-7 and the jungle style magazines, just as their name sounds are the most damaging weapons you can get in the game as of now. The company has also re-tuned two of the weapons available inside of the game. The flamethrower now doles out a lot more damage than before, making it one of the most powerful weapons in game and M134 now has better handling and a much more predictable spray for you to control.

New achievements

Everyone likes it when they are appreciated for the role they played in performing a task. PUBG Mobile developers understand that and have added a list of new achievements awarded to players at the end of a match. These achievements include the best companion, superstar, winning culture, adventurer, until dawn and a step too far. These might not award players with crates, UC (Unknown Cash) or even BP (Battle Points), however, these provide players with a sense of community and achievement.

Spectator Mode

The spectator mode is just what it sounds like, it allows players to spectate their friends, clan/team members ongoing matches to see how they play and cheer them on. To do this players can open a friend or clan member or team member’s PUBG Mobile profile and if they are currently in a match, click on the spectate option. Earlier, you could only spectate the matches you were a part of and had gotten killed by some other player.