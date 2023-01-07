Best cooling pads you can buy for your gaming laptops

While some of us enjoy gaming on a desktop, there are many who just want to sit in the comfort of their beds and enjoy playing video games. In the last couple of years, the demand for gaming laptops has risen significantly. But packing powerful hardware in a portable form factor isn’t easy since it generates a lot of heat.

This is where cooling pads for laptops come in. Designed to reduce heat, cooling pads extend your laptop’s life and might even help you squeeze out some performance, which would otherwise be limited because of thermal throttling.

Some of these cooling pads come with additional USB ports, adjustable fan speeds and the ability to raise your laptop’s height. But before you choose any of these cooling pads, make sure it supports your laptop’s screen size. Here, we will be taking a quick look at some of the best laptop coolers you can buy right now.

Deepcool U Pal

The Deepcool U Pal is an affordable laptop cooling pad that comes with a ‘U’ shaped design. It even has a USB 3.0 pass-through connector that can transfer data at high speeds and six adjustable angles which users can use to raise the laptop’s height to their preference. Powered by two silent 140mm fans that have a speed of up to 1,000 RPM, the cooling pads help deliver a maximum airflow of 92.22 CFM. The Deepcool U Pal supports laptops up to 15.6 inches and can be purchased for Rs 1,109.

Ant Esports NC210

Designed for laptops with screen sizes up to 15.6 inches, the Ant Esports NC210 cooling pad is a good choice for those looking for a fancy laptop cooler on a tight budget. It comes with six quiet 60mm fans that spin at 2200 RPM, and has two USB ports that can be used to connect the keyboard, and mouse or even charge your phone. The laptop cooling stand features four adjustable height levels and can be bought for Rs 1,199.

Raegr RapidCool 900

The Raegr RapidCool 900 cooling pad is made from an aluminium alloy and comes with two USB 2.0 ports. It can also double up as a laptop stand and has an antiskid baffle that prevents the laptop from sliding when the cooling pad is elevated. The cooling pad has six fans and is compatible with laptops up to 17 inches. You can buy it for Rs 2,499.

Cosmic Byte Cyclone

The Cosmic Byte Cyclone is a pocket-friendly cooling pad that comes with one 140mm fan and four 60mm fans with three levels of adjustable fan speed. You can also choose from 12 pre-defined RGB effects and seven adjustable height levels. It has a metal mesh and comes with two USB ports which can be used to attach peripherals. The Cosmic Byte Cyclone supports 14-17 inch laptops, comes in blue and black and can be purchased for Rs 2,599.

Klim Mistral

The Klim Mistral is a premium laptop cooling pad that supports laptops from 14-17 inches. It has 4,500 RPM two fans with three adjustable speed levels. You also get a dedicated button to choose between five pre-defined RGB lighting effects. The Klim Mistral also features eight inclination levels and comes with dust filters and rubber seals that help your laptop stay in one place. It costs Rs 6,999 and comes with a five-year warranty.