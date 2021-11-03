Battlegrounds Mobile India won’t permit Facebook logins without app from Nov 5

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced that logins with Facebook accounts will be disabled from November 5 unless you use the Facebook app too. The change is currently being implemented on Android phones only. The game claims the change is a consequence of a policy update in the new Facebook SDK.

Publisher Krafton also posted a new announcement regarding the change on its website, stating that post November 5, “logins will be disabled unless the Facebook App is installed on your device.”

The change was announced a few months ago but an exact date of implementation was not revealed until today.

Why the change is necessary

Facebook’s new SDK (software development kit) prevents third-party apps to log in to its accounts via the built-in Android browser (which is the small login window that pops up when you choose the “Login with Facebook ” option on an app, without having the dedicated Facebook app installed).

With the new change, the Facebook Android application indirectly becomes a mandatory requirement to login, if your Battlegrounds Mobile India account is linked to your Facebook account. If your Battlegrounds Mobile India account is linked to your Google Play or Twitter account, this change doesn’t affect you.

What can I do if I use Facebook to log into my BGMI account?

To continue playing Battlegrounds Mobile India using your Facebook account, all players need to do is install the dedicated Facebook app if they don’t have it already. Once the app is installed, Battlegrounds Mobile India will allow players to login with Facebook via a pop-up.