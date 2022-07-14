Battlegrounds Mobile India to host virtual Blackpink concert: All you need to know

Battle royale shooting title BGMI, or Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to host a virtual in-game concert later this month. The concert will feature popular K-pop girl group Blackpink and will take place on July 23-24. While we have seen in-game concerts before, including Travis Scott’s in-game Fortnite concert, this will the first event of its kind on BGMI. In other regions, the concert will also be hosted on PUBG Mobile.

The event will run two times on July 23 and July 24, with timings ranging from 3.00pm to 5.00pm and again from 10.00pm to 12.00am in the night. In case you miss the concert on these days, it will rerun again on July 30 at 7.30am and July 31 at 5.30am.

Krafton noted in a press release that fans who attend the concert in-game will also get a custom-made performance suit skin that the performers will also wear. These outfits will be available from July 23 through August 31. Blackpink is also set to debut a new special track and music video during the event, which will also be available on BGMI social media handles later. .

To attend the concert BGMI players can update their game and grab free in-game tickets starting from July 16. Players will also be required to download a Concert Resource Pack ahead of the event which will be required to support the in-game concert when it takes place.

In other news, the BGMI 2.1 update is now out, and it brings new fixes, visual improvements and UI upgrades to the game. The new update also kicks off Royale Pass Month 13 and Season 7 Cycle 3, with new in-game items for players to collect.