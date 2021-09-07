Battlegrounds Mobile India to get new features soon? Here are the details

Krafton has confirmed that it is working on several new features that may make their way to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the near future. The company has stated that weapon skins will now be included in crates or roulettes. Krafton also touched on the possibility of opening up the BP Shop, adding a voice pack in Hindi, and introducing Prime Subscriptions as well as Bonus Challenge in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The game developer has also revealed the measures it has been taking to detect and ban cheaters in the battle royale game via its latest fan FAQ post.

Battlegrounds Mobile India reportedly has a 24-hour security system that bans illegal accounts in real-time automatically, as per the company. It also releases an anti-cheat notice weekly on the website about the number of accounts sanctioned.

“In addition to the system, we regularly search and investigate the promotion/ use of illegal programs on websites including YouTube, and manually sanctioning them. Any channels that are advertising/ promoting the use of illegal programs, we are working hard to block them,” said the post.

The game developer also revealed that it is reviewing the arrival of various features including Prime Subscription and Bonus Challenge.

Prime Subscription will provide players with steady rewards as they progress. The company is also currently reviewing the addition of a voice pack in Hindi and on making customer service respond faster.