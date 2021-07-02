Battlegrounds Mobile India to remove PUBG Mobile data transfer option: Check details

Earlier today, Krafton released the stable version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and now, it has announced that the PUBG Mobile data transfer option will be removed on July 6. So, if you want to transfer all your data from PUBG Mobile, then you need to hurry up.

In case you don’t get a chance to transfer the data, then don’t worry as the company will add the data transfer option again at a later date. Previously, the company announced that data transfer will be available until the end of this year.

Krafton is now “temporarily shutting down” the transfer service from July 6. So, the company is asking players to transfer data before the mentioned date. The company says it is “providing data transfer service in order to safely secure the data of fans from India.”

Those who have played the Livik Map in PUBG Mobile will be able to transfer their account data to BGMI, as per the official announcement. Krafton has also confirmed that players who have transferred their data will get pre-registration rewards.

It is important to note that the data transfer is only possible by Facebook or Twitter account. Those who used Google Play to log in to PUBG won’t be able to transfer their data. The company notes that the reason behind this is that Google no longer supports sign-in from embedded browsers.

Currently, the game has crossed over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The battle royale game, which is a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile, is only available for Android users. The company is soon expected to release it for the iOS version too.