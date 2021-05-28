scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 28, 2021
Most read

Battlegrounds Mobile India teasers show a PUBG Mobile-like level 3 backpack

Krafton has now shared another teaser on the game's official Facebook page which gives us an insight into into the game.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: May 28, 2021 4:57:15 pm
Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG India launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India launch, Battleground Mobile Level 3 Backpack,Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to launch in soon in India (Image Source: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to launch in soon in India. Even though the company has not specified the release date of the game, developer Krafton has been posting teasers revealing some aspects of the game for a while now.

The latest teaser shows an in-game item that players can find, which looks like a level-3 backpack from PUBG Mobile. Backpacks are one of the most important starting items in battle royales as they give gamers an inventory space to carry items. A level 3 backpack is the largest capacity backpack players can find in the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is essentially PUBG Mobile for Indian audiences, though the company doesn’t want the link being highlighted for obvious reasons, given that PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September last year. The new game will be a tweaked version of the banned game that caters exclusively to the Indian audience.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The upcoming battle royale game went up for pre-registration in India on May 18 for Android devices. The release is not yet confirmed, though some gamers have posted saying that it will be available in the third week of June itself. Krafton is also offering some rewards to those who pre-register for the game.

Must Read |Battlegrounds Mobile India: Seven things to keep in mind ahead of the game’s launch

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rename of PUBG Mobile India game that was being developed by Krafton for months. A major cue pointing to this is the fact that Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Play Store page URL includes the words PUBG Mobile. Recent teasers have hinted that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be most likely use PUBG Mobile maps. The Erangel map from PUBG Mobile for instance, is named as ‘Erangle’ in one of the teasers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x