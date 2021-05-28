Battlegrounds Mobile India teasers show a PUBG Mobile-like level 3 backpack

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to launch in soon in India. Even though the company has not specified the release date of the game, developer Krafton has been posting teasers revealing some aspects of the game for a while now.

The latest teaser shows an in-game item that players can find, which looks like a level-3 backpack from PUBG Mobile. Backpacks are one of the most important starting items in battle royales as they give gamers an inventory space to carry items. A level 3 backpack is the largest capacity backpack players can find in the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is essentially PUBG Mobile for Indian audiences, though the company doesn’t want the link being highlighted for obvious reasons, given that PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September last year. The new game will be a tweaked version of the banned game that caters exclusively to the Indian audience.

The upcoming battle royale game went up for pre-registration in India on May 18 for Android devices. The release is not yet confirmed, though some gamers have posted saying that it will be available in the third week of June itself. Krafton is also offering some rewards to those who pre-register for the game.



Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rename of PUBG Mobile India game that was being developed by Krafton for months. A major cue pointing to this is the fact that Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Play Store page URL includes the words PUBG Mobile. Recent teasers have hinted that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be most likely use PUBG Mobile maps. The Erangel map from PUBG Mobile for instance, is named as ‘Erangle’ in one of the teasers.