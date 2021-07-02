Battlegrounds Mobile India stable version released on Android, available for all to download

Check out what Krafton has to say regarding the latest data-privacy related controversy on Battlegrounds Mobile India. (Image Source: Krafton)

The stable version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available on Google Play Store. So, those who want to leave the beta version of the game can switch to the stable version. It is currently only available for Android users.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans in India who have been waiting for the official launch of Krafton’s BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. As of July 2, 2021, thanks to your support, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has been officially released,” the company said.

As of now, there is no word on when BGMI will be released for iOS users, but the company is expected to launch it soon.

The latest version of Battlegrounds Mobile India offers the Constable Set as Krafton is celebrating 10 million downloads. It can be claimed after the official opening until August 19. One will be able to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India Constable Set via the in-game events section.

The rewards for 1 million and 5 million downloads will be visible to players until August 19. Players can collect the rewards later because Krafton has extended the validity of the gifts. As mentioned above, all the rewards are accessible through the in-game events section once you download the official version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to roll back to the stable version from beta

Step 1: If you want to switch back to the stable version, then you need to visit Google Play Store and go to the testing page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here’s the link for it. Alternatively, you can just head to Google Play store and update the app from there.

Step 2: After opening the link, you need to tap on the Leave beta program button. It will ask you to confirm, so choose “Leave” again.

Step 3: Uninstall the current beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India and then reinstall the public build.