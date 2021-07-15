Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 announced by Krafton: Check details

The registrations for the tournament kick-starts on 19th July later this month, and will have 5 stages spanning across three months. (Image Source: Krafton)

Krafton has announced Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, the first open eSports tournament held by Krafton for BGMI players. The tournament will be open to Indian residents. Krafton has announced a prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000 for the tournament and has also listed out the format and other details for the 3-month long tournament. Here’s all you need to know.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Prizes

Across the Rs 1,00,00,000 prize pool, the winning team will be awarded Rs 50,00,000, while the second place team will be awarded Rs 25,00,000. The third place team will be awarded a sum of Rs 10,00,000 and fourth and fifth place teams will be awarded Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000 respectively.

Format of the tournament

The registrations for the tournament kick-starts on 19th July later this month, and will have 5 stages spanning across three months. Note that any player living in India and with an account which is Platinum and above is eligible to register and play in in-game qualifiers.

The in-game qualifiers from August 2-8 where 1,024 teams will qualify. This will be followed by the online qualifiers from August 17 to September 12, where 64 teams will qualify.

The quarter finals will be held from September 16-26 where 24 teams will go through and the semi finals will be held on September 30 to October 3 where the last 16 teams will qualify. Following this, the final matches will be held between October 7-10 where the tournament champions will be announced.

Criteria for in-game qualifiers

Players who have registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will have to play 15 matches with their registered team members over the given time period. The top 10 of 15 matches will be considered for evaluation and scored accordingly. In case of a tie, certain parameters such as finishes, survival time, accuracy, etc will be considered.