Battlegrounds Mobile India: Season 20 start date, Royal Pass and ranking details confirmed

Krafton, the developer behind Battlegrounds Mobile India, has confirmed the end date for season 19 as well as details about season 20. There will be a new royal pass and ranking system with season 20, according to the company. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the PUBG Mobile replacement in India from Krafton, after the original game was banned last year.

Krafton on its website confirmed that season 19 for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will end on July 14. The season will end at 05:29:59 am, according to the website. Season 20 will also bring changes to the Ranking Season system on BGMI, and a patch was conducted on July 7 for the same. According to the website, the end of ranking for season 19 is still exposed in the game, and it will be fixed through a patch soon. The new ranking system of Season 20 will come into place on July 14 at 7:30AM.

Starting with season 20, three seasons will be combined as one cycle. Further, additional rewards can be obtained by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a cycle. When a cycle ends, cycle two begins and will proceed as follows : C2S1 -> C2S2 -> C2S3 Further, seasons will now run by a monthly basis, starting with season 20. Krafton is also changing the abbreviation of seasons, from S1, S2 to M1, M2. Season 20 will be named as M1, Season 21 as M2, etc, according to the company.

Krafton also confirmed that the Royal Pass is now a seasonal item, which can only be used until the end of the corresponding season. It cannot be used after the particular season ends, and needs to be re-purchased when a new season is opens. So if you purchased a Royal Pass in season 19, it will not work in season 20.

When Royal Pass for season 19 ends, both the Royal Pass level and Royal Pass (RP) itself will be reset, according to the company. Users must claim all the Royal Pass season 19 rewards before the end of the season. RP claimed with a purchase of a crate from end of Royal Pass season 19 before the opening of season M1 will not be applied.