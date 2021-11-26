Battlegrounds Mobile India rolls out hotfix for Mirror World bug

Battlegrounds Mobile India launched its 1.7.0 update earlier this month. Though it was a pretty significant update, a number of users faced issues with the new update, some of which took to Twitter to report the same.

One of the issues was that players were unable to claim the Mirror World lobby theme. However, Krafton has now rolled out a new hotfix for the issue which players can install. The update prompt will be shown in-game when players open Battlegrounds Mobile India, and those who haven’t updated already, will be able to use the prompt.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.7.0 update: What is new

BGMI’s 1.7.0 introduced the new Mirror World, a new event-based theme that is based on the Netflix anime – ‘Arcane’. The game also brings a new set of characters, items, and game modes.

The Mirror World Theme will be available only in the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps, where a mystical upside-down island will appear in the sky. Players can use a wind wall to be transported into the alternate Mirror World to complete a set of Arcane-based challenges to earn emotes and skins.

Inside the Mirror World, players will be transformed into one of the show’s lead characters from the show – Vi, Jynx, Jayce, or Caitlyn. Each of these characters has a unique set of weapons and abilities. Players will encounter various monsters on the island, who upon being killed will drop a set of Hextech Crystals. These shards can then be used to buy special supplies from the Dynahex Supply Shop.

The new update also introduces a Piggyback feature that allows players to carry teammates or enemies that have been knocked down at a reduced speed. The all-new grenade indicator will also be visible on-screen (HUD).

Krafton is also collaborating with English football club Liverpool FC to bring new challenges and skins to the game.