Battlegrounds Mobile India releases new patch to fix issues with game’s July update

The issues that the patch fixes come with the new July update for Battlegrounds Mobile India that features the new Mission Ignition mode. (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has recently received a new patch to fix a number of bugs and glitches with the game, including leaving the popular battle royale title stuck at the main loading screen when a player wears the Unicorn-set outfits. Some users had also reported that the game was mysteriously shutting down for them. The new update reportedly fixes that too.

The mysterious shutting down was observed when accessing the new Season menu in the game (C1S1) on some devices. Further, a bug in the new Mission Ignition mode also prevented people riding buggies from being shot. There were also other issues with the sounds of the new Tesla car that has been added to the game.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India server-side patch fixes all these issues. Since it is a server patch, a new update will not be seen on the Play Store. Rather, this update will auto-start once players open the game. Players will, however, be required to restart the game post the update to make use of the new changes.

The issues that the patch fixes come with the new July update for Battlegrounds Mobile India that features the new Mission Ignition mode along with Tesla additions including the in-game Giga-factories and Semi Trucks. The game had been downloaded by over 34 million Android players in the first week of its launch alone earlier this month.

In other news, Battlegrounds Mobile India has also launched the ‘Get Ready To Jump’ community event which allows participants a chance to win official merchandise. The event requires participants to share a clip of them dropping a pin on the map and landing on their chosen destination. You can read all about it here.