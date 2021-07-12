scorecardresearch
Monday, July 12, 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India reaches 34 million players within a week of launch

Battlegrounds Mobile India: The battle royale shooting title was launched for Android users earlier this month on July 2.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 12, 2021 2:30:34 pm
Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India iOSBattlegrounds Mobile India currently ranks 1st in India in the ‘Top Free Games’ category on the Play Store. (Express Photo)

Battlegrounds Mobile India today announced that the battle royale shooting game has crossed 34 milllion or 3.4 crore players within a week of its launch. The game was launched earlier this month on July 2 and is currently available for Android users to download from the Google Play Store. iOS users are yet to get their hands on the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile.

Krafton has also revealed that the game has “a peak of 16M daily active users, and 2.4M peak concurrent users”. Battlegrounds Mobile India currently ranks 1st in India in the ‘Top Free Games’ category on the Play Store.

“We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining contents to Battlegrounds Mobile India to bring greater joy to our fans and players,” Wooyol Lim, Head of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Division, at Krafton Inc said in a statement.

Battlegrounds Mobile India also recently held its first native eSports event in India on July 8 with BGMI Launch Party. The tournament saw gamers including Mortal, Dynamo and Ghatak and other battle it out with their own teams. Krafton also revealed that the event via its official YouTube channel had a concurrent viewership peak of around 5,00,000 on the first day.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 is coming

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also soon be beginning Season 20 in the game. There will be a new royal pass and ranking system with season 20, according to the company. The current season, season 9 is set to end on July 14 at 5:29:59 am.

Also Read |Battlegrounds Mobile India: Season 20 start date, Royal Pass and ranking details confirmed

Starting with season 20, three seasons will be combined as one cycle. Further, additional rewards can be obtained by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a cycle. You can check out more details on the new season by clicking here.

