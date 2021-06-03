Battlegrounds Mobile India reaches 20 million pre-registrations on Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to launch in India later this month. (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has reached 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store in two weeks. The battle royale title, expected to be a revamp of PUBG Mobile in India, went up for pre-registration on Android devices on May 18, going on to receive 7.6 million pre-registration on the opening day.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the Battlegrounds IP first developed by me and my team in 2017. The Battlegrounds IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP,” CH Kim, CEO of Krafton said.

Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: What we know so far

“That effort includes bringing amazing content to Battlegrounds Mobile India and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players,” he added.

When is Battlegrounds Mobile India launching?

Unfortunately, there is still no word on a launch date for the game in India. Players waiting for the title can still, however, head over to the Play Store to pre-register if they haven’t already.

A number of gaming content creators including ‘Ghatak Gaming’, have hinted at the game launching during the third week of June, possibly on June 18th, as per many rumours. However, this has not been officially confirmed as of now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will likely come to iOS phones too

While pre-registration for the game went up on Android devices, iOS users were, until recently, left with no clue on the game coming to Apple’s operating system. However, new reports have suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile India is also being developed for iOS devices, although these users may not have a pre-registration process and will be able to directly download the game when it is launched.