Battlegrounds Mobile India posts new teaser showing Sanhok map from PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be an India-only version of popular mobile game PUBG Mobile, that was banned in India in 2020. (Image Source: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the upcoming game from PUBG Mobile developer Krafton, has posted a new teaser for the Sanhok map via a poster on the company’s official Facebook page. Krafton had recently announced the company’s plan to launch a new battle royale game in India; Battlegrounds Mobile India. The title will be an India-only game, and it is basically a redesigned PUBG Mobile for India. The game features a India-centric logo complete with tricolour hues.

The official launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India has not yet been revealed by the company but it is expected to launch soon, according to the developers of the game.

The game is expected to be quite similar to the original PUBG Mobile albeit a few India specific changes. There have been rumours about the blood being green, instead of red. But we will have to wait a little longer to know the exact changes in the Indian version of the game. Krafton has also announced its plan to build an esports ecosystem while updating in-game content regularly.

Battlegrounds Mobile India shared a poster of what seems to be the Ban Tai map location from Sanhok – one of the 4×4 maps available in-game. The map Sanhok was added to PUBG Mobile in September 2018 and is now set to be a part of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The map is relatively small when compared to the original Erangel and Miramar maps, but bigger than some other recent maps like Livik. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registration before it launches for the masses.



New restrictions for kids and teenagers

The privacy policy for the game will require players under the age of 18 to get their parent’s consent. Players below 18 years of age will have new restrictions in Battlegrounds Mobile India and will need to register for the game with a phone number that belongs to their parents or guardian.

The policy also mentions that parents or guardians who feel that their child has provided personal information without their consent can contact the developers and request for the information to be deleted from the database. Furthermore, players below the age of 18 will only be able to access the title for a maximum of three hours every day. These players will also not be able to spend over Rs 7,000 per day for in-app purchases. However, it is not clear how the game will verify the age of each player.



Data privacy policy

The global variant of PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year along with various other Chinese apps over issues of data privacy.

These included allegations of sending the data of Indian players to servers overseas. Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to fix these issues with the new game with a clear emphasis on privacy. “Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. However, we may transfer your data to other countries and/or regions to operate the game service and/or to meet legal requirements,” the game’s new privacy policy said.