Friday, January 21, 2022
Battlegrounds Mobile India patch changes mechanics of Spider-Man web shooters

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here's all you need to know about the latest BGMI patch and what has changed with the game.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: January 21, 2022 4:16:37 pm
battlegrounds mobile india, BGMI, BGMI Spider Man,Battlegrounds Mobile India's newest patch is out. Here's what is new. (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has rolled out a new patch for the game. This new patch changes a few parameters of the new Spider-Man Web Shooters that were added to the game earlier this month. Krafton is also trying to solve some other issues with the new patch, including many bugs that players have reported with the new BGMI 1.8.0 update.

The new patch decreases the cooldown time of the web shooters, allowing players to use the ability more frequently. While the cooldown time was previously locked at 7 seconds, it has now been brought down to 3 seconds, allowing BGMI players to use web shooters over twice as much in the given time.

Also Read |Battlegrounds Mobile India update 1.8 now live: Here’s what’s new

Meanwhile the cooldown time of 3 seconds to change the web-shooters in the game’s Theme mode has now been removed entirely.

“Also, we are closely looking into bugs reported and fixing them. We would like to apologize once again for the inconvenience. For the bugs fixed, we will continuously inform you through notice,” Krafton said in the notice.

How to update your game

To update Battlegrounds Mobile India on your phone, players can update the game to the latest January v1.8.0 by heading to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Ignore this step if you are already on the latest version.

Once this is done, simply open the game and you should be prompted to download the latest version of the game, along with the patch. Once this is done, simply restart the game and the changes will take effect.

