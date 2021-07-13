Battlegrounds Mobile India partners with Tesla: Here are the additions to the game

Here's what's new with the Battlegrounds Mobile India and Tesla tie-up will bring to the game. (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced its partnership with US-based electric car-maker Tesla. The first content update for the game since its launch on July 2, the collaboration between Krafton and Tesla is set to bring new elements and gameplay modes to the popular battle royale shooting title.

PUBG Mobile, the global variant of Battlegrounds Mobile India also recently announced a similar tie up with Tesla with an official tweet. Here’s what is new with the content update, which is set to roll in with the upcoming July update of the game, starting with the new Mission Ignition mode.

Mission Ignition mode

The Mission Ignition mode will have six major places on the Erangel map, which will transform into research and energy facilities. Players will be able to enjoy a whole new method of tactically manipulating the game with the addition of combat features such as patrol robots, information collectors. The automatic Hyperline which transports players is another eye-catching feature.

Tesla Gigafactory and Model Y production

Tesla’s Gigafactory can now be found at four locations throughout the game in Erangel during the Mission Ignition mode. Players can enter the Gigafactory and watch the production of a Tesla Model Y from start to finish. They can then drive away in their new car and also experience the ground-breaking autopilot feature available in all Tesla vehicles.

A self-driving Tesla Semi will also spawn randomly on rural roads and automatically run along specific routes. Players can deal damage to the Semi to force its supply boxes to drop and obtain combat supplies.

New weapons and game settings

The classic mode has also been updated to include an all-new weapon, the MG3, as well as a new feature to toss medical items to your squad mates in those clutch situations. The MG3, which can take up to a 6X scope and no other attachments, is a light machine gun that may be obtained by airdrops while playing classic maps apart from Karakin. Instead, the M249, which was previously airdropped, will now appear directly on the map for loot.

For the first time, gyroscope sensitivity can be changed, Third Person Perspective (TPP) camera angles can be tuned, and ammo indicators allow for more finesse in strategy. 90FPS is now supported on a host of new devices, while a graphical option lower than smooth has been added for low end devices.

Clan Clash

With Clan Clash, clans can fight against each other in a fortnightly battle and get Clan Points. Care will be taken to make sure Clans have similar activity level before being pitted against each other. Each event will end with the individual and clan contributions summing up to crown a winner with fabulous rewards.