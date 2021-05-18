Battlegrounds Mobile India open for pre-registrations on Google Play Store: How to register, other details

The pre-registration links for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the PUBG Mobile replacement game from South Korean video game developer Krafton, are now open on the Google Play Store. Krafton has not yet confirmed the exact release date for the game, which should be soon given that pre-registration has gone live. The original game PUBG Mobile was banned in India last September along with a number of other Chinese apps.

How to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Go to the Google Play Store on your Android phone. Or on your desktop browser.

Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Make sure to type the exact spelling when searching.

You will see the game show up in search results. It shows as ‘Coming Soon’. Tap on it and tap on the pre-register link. Make sure to check the developer shows as ‘Krafton’ for the game. We could already see several other search results using a similar game title. Just be careful not to download or install those yet.

Remember, the game is not yet available for download. It is only available for pre-registrations, meaning you will be alerted when the game is available for download for all users.

PUBG Developer’s Battlegrounds Mobile India: What we know

Users who pre-register will get four rewards: the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG, which will likely be the new currency in the game. According to Krafton, this reward is exclusively for fans of the game who pre-register.

The game is limited to India. It is a battle royale game, where multiple players will fight it out. Just like in PUBG Mobile, the last man standing will be winner. We’re not sure if the winner gets ‘Chicken winner’ as it was the case in PUBG Mobile.

According to the game’s description, “Players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad based or even one-on-one.” The game will have multiples maps with different terrains, just like PUBG Mobile. It will also be using the “full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound,” according to the description.

The game will get detailed monthly content updates as well. Further, the battle royale game will be released with exclusive India specific in-game events, outfits and features. Krafton also plans to build a dedicated esports ecosystem with regular stream of tournaments and leagues for the game.

PUBG Developer’s Battlegrounds Mobile India: Phone requirements

The game will require a stable internet connection.

System requirements for the game are: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

It is not clear when the game will release on iOS. Krafton will restrict players below 18 years of age, who can only register for the game with a phone number that belongs to their parent or guardian. The developer is also impose spending limits for these players, who will only be allowed to spend Rs 7,000 per day for in-app purchases.