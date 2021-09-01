Battlegrounds Mobile India may soon require you to install the Facebook app: Here’s why

Battlegrounds Mobile India will prevent users from logging it with their Facebook accounts in the future if the Facebook app is not installed on their phone. Publisher Krafton announced the update, citing that ‘logins with Facebook accounts in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled in the future, according to the policy update related to the Facebook SDK’.

The change will not affect iOS users in any way. However, for Android users, here’s what will change.

First, Battlegrounds Mobile India players logging in with their Facebook account will not be able to transfer their PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India after September 28. Second, logging into your Facebook-Battlegrounds Mobile India account will not be possible without the dedicated Facebook app after October 5.

Previously, logins were possible using the Facebook website via the embedded Android browser, eliminating the need for the dedicated Facebook app just to log into third-party apps and games like Battlegrounds Mobile India.

What can players do to avoid any login issues?

There are a few workarounds to the changes. Users who want to get back their PUBG Mobile data (synced with their Facebook account) must do so before September 28, after which a data transfer will not be possible.

Further, after October 5, those who wish to use their Facebook account to play Battlegrounds Mobile India must either install the Facebook app or switch to another social media platform, like Twitter to sync their data.

In other news, Battlegrounds Mobile India publisher Krafton just announced the beginning of pre-registration for its next battle royale game PUBG: New State in India for both Android and iOS users. You can read all about it here.