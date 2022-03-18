Battlegrounds Mobile India March update rolls out with Holi dhamaka theme, aerial battlefield and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is getting its March update with South Korean developer Krafton Inc, confirming the same. This update includes a Holi dhamaka theme as well as a new aerial battlefield, and other improvements.

In a statement, the developer said it has “kept player feedback as central to this update and has introduced vibrant gameplay, so that players can enjoy BGMI to the fullest.” The developer has also “significantly optimised the user interface” to make it a better gaming experience, according to the statement. The update also brings sound adjustments made based on player feedback. Vehicle generation has also been optimised to prevent players from destroying or hiding the vehicles.

The new Holi theme will let players celebrate at the beginning of the gameplay. The geography of Spawn Island in the game has been changed as well, and Krafton will let players to use different coloured balls to dye the central building. According to the press statement, “Players will also be able to summon four giant statues representing strategy, courage, cooperation, and calmness, to trigger special performance during the gameplay.”

The new aerial battlefield is called Nimbus Island and it will exist for five minutes after the start of the game. Players will transform into colourful dolls on the new battleground. They will be able to collect rare coins to loot powerful equipment.

Further, Krafton says that if player is knocked out by an enemy in Nimbus Island, the doll’s headgear will slowly become larger and float in the air. And if a player is eliminated, they can return to the battlefield again. Other additions to the game, include a vibrant camp and vehicle radar settlements that will allow players to collect fresh supplies and spot enemies by using a scanner.

Players can also ride around on an all-new colourful and foldable mountain bike. The bike is indestructible, and can be packed in a backpack. It is also noiseless, making it perfect for sneak attacks on enemies.

The update also brings an upgrade to the BGMI playground. The target shooting game has been migrated to the indoor shooting range with additional bunkers and different target types and addition of racetracks. Players can choose to participate alone or with other players to get the thrill of racing within the game.