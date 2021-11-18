Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite launch could be imminent, suggests Discord poll

Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely working on a ‘Lite’ version of the game targeted at lower-end devices. While any official hints at this have not been revealed yet, Battlegrounds Mobile India developers recently held a poll on the game’s official Discord channel. The Poll asked users why they wanted a ‘Lite’ version of the game.

The poll was posted on November 16, as per a report by Gadgets360 and players had four choices to pick from, stating why they wanted the Lite game. One of these was the ability to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a lower end device, which is the main purpose of pretty much any “Lite” app or game.

Players could also choose the second option, which was for those who demanded a Lite version to get better frame rates and performance. Note that while the main Battlegrounds Mobile India game is playable on a lot of phones, its max graphical settings as well as higher framerates are restricted to higher end devices, which all players may not have.

A third option was targeted at players who wanted to transfer their unlocked/purchased data over from PUBG Mobile Lite, which was also banned last year alongside PUBG Mobile. A final option said “I like the maps and skins in (the) Lite version.”

Results of the poll may be revealed at a later date, but the poll itself is a strong indicator that Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, or simply BGMI Lite, could be in the pipeline.

BGMI Lite could bring back the PUBG Mobile Lite experience

PUBG Mobile Lite was launched in India and many other regions back in July 2019 to allow more users to try out the battle royal shooting title. This was due to PUBG Mobile being a very resource intensive title at the time, that either did not support, or heavily affected gameplay on older or less powerful phones.

PUBG Mobile Lite features new maps, smaller gameplay modes and a separate rewards system, and the game quickly became popular.

This lasted until September 2020, when the game was banned alongside PUBG Mobile and players who wanted the battle royale experience moved to other games like Garena Free Fire.

It remains to be seen if the game will make an appearance again, now in the form of “Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite” but Krafton will likely announce more details on the same soon.