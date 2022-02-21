Battlegrounds Mobile India launches Scavenger Hunt to win free Royale Pass

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced a “Scavenger Hunt” contest where players stand the chance to be one of twenty winners who will win a free Royale Pass 8 (RPM8). This means that they will not have to spend in-game currency in order to upgrade to the Royale Pass.

The Scavenger Hunt’s rules are fairly simple: you have to find a Royale Pass Month 8 (RPM8) logo in the game, post it on Instagram, and enter a contest by filling out a form whose link is on the bio of BGMI’s official Instagram account.

In order to participate, you have to first follow BGMI’s official account on Instagram. After that, you have to look for the RPM8 logo in the Santorini map that was recently added to the game in an update.

Once you spot the logo in-game, take a screenshot of it and post it to Instagram tagging BGMI’s account.

After this, click the link on BGMI’s Instagram bio. You will be taken to a page with multiple links. Click the one that says “RPM8 Giveaway Contest” and enter details including your name, Instagram handle, character ID and a link to the post with the RPM8 logo screenshot. The contest is open till 23 February.