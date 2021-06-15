Battlegrounds Mobile India launch on June 18? Here’s what we know so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile’s new avatar in the country is widely expected to launch on June 18. While Krafton has continued to stay mum on the topic and has not revealed a launch date yet, a number of leaks have pointed to the June 18 date.

The latest information on a launch date comes as a cryptic clue from Krafton itself. The poster shared by the company shows the Thinking Man statue, modified to look like a Battlegrounds Mobile India character wearing a level 3 helmet.

“Thinking about the perfect landing, playing with your squad, finding the best loot? The Battlegrounds is going to be filled with so many exciting moments and much more. The time is getting closer than you think!” reads the official post.

While the post may symbolise fans waiting for the game to become available, a new revelation by Twitter user Rudhra Nandu has suggested that it could mean more. “’The Thinker’ statue was commissioned in 1880. So, “18” is highlighted thing,” mentions the tweet.

Streamers and content creators who were synonymous with PUBG Mobile have hinted at a launch date coming soon. Abhijeet Andhare, better known as Ghatak Gaming had revealed that we could see Battlegrounds Mobile India launch in the third week of June. Check out the tweet below.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

While Andhare isn’t exactly the most trustworthy tipster, he does coach players like Jonathan Amaral who are expected to be working closely with Krafton on the launch. Esports caster and YouTuber Sagar ‘Maxtern’ Thakur, someone who has also been involved with PUBG Mobile in the past, had earlier revealed in a cryptic teaser that June 18 is the launch date for the game.

All these clues may point to June 18, but until Krafton has something concrete to share, we suggest you take these hints with a pinch of salt. Stay tuned for more news on Battlegrounds Mobile India.