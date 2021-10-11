Battlegrounds Mobile India: Key dates for new upgrades, mode launches and Diwali events

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer and creator of Battlegrounds Mobile India, has announced dates for upcoming upgrades and new mode launches. It has also revealed the dates for upcoming India-specific events such as the upcoming Diwali events. Here is the full list.

The Metro Royale mode, which started on September 28, 2021 (5.30 pm) will end on November 16, at 5.30 am IST.

The upcoming Titan-Last Stand mode will start on October 31 at 7.30 am IST and end on November 16 as well at the same time as Metro Royale.

Vikendi mode started on October 8 and will end on the same date as the other two. The Zombie: Survive till Dawn mode will start at 7:30 am on October 22, and end on November 16 as well. Infection Mode will start at 07:30 am on October 31, and end on the same date as the others.

Payload 2.0 will also start at the same time on October 31, and has the same end date as the others. The Erangel – Runic Theme Mode will start on October 15 at 7.30 am and end on October 22 at 5.30 am. The same mode will start again on October 31 at 7.30 am and end at 05:30 am on November 16 as well.

With regard to the Diwali In-Game events, Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a Lamp Exchange Event from October 20 to November 9. Users can collect lamp items via in-game missions and exchange them with permanent ‘Cool Cat set and headband’, permanent ‘Rock Star -Mini14’, and Crate Coupon Scrap.

The Diwali log-in event will start from October 29 and go on till November 8, 2021. Users can log in to the game for 7 days and earn ‘Naughty Kitty set and headband (valid for 14 days each), Crate Coupon Scrap, and AG.

Finally, there will be a premium crate special sale limited time from October 15 to 25. Users can purchase one 50 per cent discount coupon for the Premium crate. These crates help users unlock new items in the game.