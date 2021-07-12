Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update: Check out new weapons, vehicles and features

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon get a new July 2021 update which is set to bring new features and improvements to the India-only variant of PUBG Mobile. Ahead of the new update, developer Krafton has shared some of the new changes that players can expect with the game.

The changes can be seen in a new video on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel. They include a new LGM, or Light Machine Gun named the MG3. Also, healing-related items can now also be thrown similar to grenades or molotovs. Check out the new video below.

Mission Ignition mode

The new update will bring a limited time Ignition Mode. This new gameplay mode set in the Erangel map will include six new high-tech locations that will replace popular regions of the map. The mode will also showcase the names of smaller cities like Pochinki and Rozhok will also be displayed as 3D names while parachuting on to the map.

New train system

A new HyperLine train system is also going to be added to the map which will have stations featured across locations. With preset routes and specific timings, the trains will become quick ways to reach one point of the map from another. Semi-trucks will also be seen across the map which will leave behind supply boxes when destroyed.

New tiers

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also be adding two new tiers between Ace and Conqueror. These are the Ace Master and Ace Dominator Tiers. The game will also be changing logos for all tiers. A new challenge point system will be in place and will make sure players lose ranking points for reckless gameplay. Further, seasonal rewards are set to be better after the new update. The Royal Pass cycle will also be changed from every two months to every month.

Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India: 7 things that are different from PUBG Mobile

New weapons, vehicles

The M249 LMG (Light Machine Gun) will no longer be part of supply drops, instead being freely available on the ground like other weapons. The new LMG called MG3 will instead be found in supply drops. The MG3 will have just one scope attachment but will offer two rate-of-fire modes and players can choose between 660rpm (rounds per minute) and 990rpm with 7.62mm ammo.

The healing consumables will be throwable items added to the trajectory slot. Just select and throw like you would a grenade. There will also be a new gun called the ASM Abakan that uses 5.56 ammo. Lastly, healing items can now be thrown like grenades and players will be able to share healing items with teammates across multiple cover locations as long as they’re in throwable range.

Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to play the game on PC

The game will also see the addition of a new two-person vehicle called the G-38 Gravity Free motorcycle, which will be available only in the Mission Ignition mode. The vehicle will hover over the ground and hence, will be usable over both land and water.

90 FPS, new Low Graphics setting

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also be adding a new 90FPS framerate setting, which will be the highest setting. The option will however come only to supported devices. Similarly, a new low graphic setting will be available for lower-end devices.