Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users: Check list of rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available on Apple’s App Store, so iOS users can download the game on their iPhones. The game just recently crossed the 50 million downloads mark and the company has now released the iOS version too.

The game was first made available as an open-to-all early access version for Android users. The developer later released the stable version of the game. Since then the download graph of the game has been increasing and now it has crossed 50 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Following this, Krafton announced rewards that both Android and iOS users can avail. The developer noted that all Battlegrounds Mobile India players who access the game after milestone completion will be eligible to receive the reward. It should be noted that the rewards will expire after a few weeks, so iOS users are advised to download the game and avail the rewards before the expiry.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India users will get a Galaxy Messenger Set outfit as a permanent reward. Both Android and iOS players can avail three pieces of Classic Coupon Crate Scrap, in form of rewards. It should be noted that the rewards will be made available in-game events section.

The company has also announced sign-up rewards for iOS users. Once the game touches 1 million on Apple’s App Store, players will then get two supply crate coupon. Upon reaching 5 million downloads, Krafton is promising to offer a Classic Crate Coupon and a Constable Set once the game crosses 10 million downloads mark.