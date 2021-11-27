scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting a new parental control feature: Here are the details

Krafton is introducing a new parental control feature for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 27, 2021 5:24:13 pm
Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, BGMI parental control feature, Battlegrounds Mobile India features, BGMI news, PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India newsKrafton is releasing a new Game Responsibly campaign for players under the age of 18 which will require them to take their parents' consent to play Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image Source: Krafton)

Krafton is introducing a new parental control feature for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The initiative will add a new level of parental control, via time limitations and OTP confirmation, in the form of its ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign.

The initiative is targeted at players under the age of 18 which will require them to take their parents’ consent to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Underage players would need to provide their parents’ number, to play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which will get an OTP that will work as a key to play the game.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The ‘Game Responsibly’ feature will bring support for warning messages, break reminders, game limits, and more.

“Every player, below the age of 18, needs to register a parent or a guardian before they start playing for the first time. An OTP will be sent to the registered person’s number, post which the minor is allowed to play the game,” the company stated while commenting on the new feature.

Must Read |PUBG New State, Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to avoid getting banned

Additionally, the campaign will look to limit the amount of time spent by underage users on playing the game to 3 hours. A company has also introduced a daily spend limit of Rs 7,000.

To recall, BGMI was launched as a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile and features minor India-specific changes such as green-colored blood.

In other news, Krafton recently introduced its version 1.7 update for BGMI. The update brings a new Mirror World event which is based on the Netflix anime – ‘Arcane’. The company had announced its partnership with Riot Games, a few days ago, bringing with it a new set of characters, items, and game modes.

It is important to note that the Mirror World Theme will be available only in the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps, where a mystical upside-down island will appear in the sky. Using a wind wall, players will then be transported into the Mirror World to complete a set of Arcane-based challenges to earn emotes and skins.

