Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version teaser is out

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) iOS version will soon hit Apple’s App Store. While Krafton hasn’t revealed the launch date, it has posted a teaser hinting that the iOS app of Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released soon. The latest Facebook post of BGMI says “we thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know.”

This is great news for iPhone users as they have been waiting for the iOS release of BGMI. Besides, this is not the first time that Krafton has hinted at the launch of the iOS version. Just yesterday, the company announced a “50 million downloads rewards event” for Android users and even dropped a hint that the iOS release of the game is not too far.

Must Read | WhatsApp: How to send messages without typing

Krafton noted that it is “preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS,” suggesting that Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be released for iOS users too, and iPhone users will also be able to claim the rewards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in the country on July 2 and the game was first made available as an open-to-all early access version for Android users. It was later made available to all the players from mid-June. Since then the download graph of the game has been increasing and now it will soon reach 50 million on Google Play Store.

Once the app touches 49 million on Google Play Store, players will be given three pieces of Classic Coupon Crate Scrap, in form of rewards. And when it reaches 50 million downloads, the Battlegrounds Mobile India users will be rewarded with a Galaxy Messenger Set outfit as a permanent reward. It should be noted that the Rewards will be made available in-game events section.

Krafton noted that the rewards will be automatically unlocked once each milestone is achieved. So, Android users will have to check in daily if they don’t want to miss the rewards. If you didn’t get time to check-in, then don’t worry as the 50M downloads reward will be available for one month for redemption. Additionally, all Battlegrounds Mobile India players who access the game after milestone completion will be eligible to receive the reward as per the above set period.