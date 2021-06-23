Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently available in India only in form of a beta version and the company is yet to release the official version for the public. Though, the beta version is available for everyone, so those who are interested don’t really need to wait for the stable release. It is a rebranded version of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, with some new features.

If you have played Battlegrounds Mobile India, then you might have noticed that it gives a constant reminder that this isn’t a real game and is just a “virtual simulation.” When you start the game, you get a notice, which says “Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a real-world based game, but a survival simulation game set in a virtual world.”

The game not only displays a message on the screen, but also plays the same voice message. The new version also asks players to take frequent breaks in between and not spend long hours playing. Krafton has added reminders in the new version, so the players are advised to play responsibly.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to remove ‘Simulation Game’ warning

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone and head to the settings section.

Step 2: Go to the “Basics” section.

Step 3: Scroll down until you find “Spawn Island Broadcast.” Once you find it, just disable it.

Do note that this setting will only remove the ‘Simulation Game’ voice message. You will still get the warning messages, but this setting will at least remove the annoying voice that you hear at the start of every game.

After disabling the mentioned feature, you will not hear the warning voice and when you start a game, you just need to tap the “ok” button to move ahead.