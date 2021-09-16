scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to avoid getting a ban

BGMI: Received an alert warning your account of an imminent ban? Here’s what you can do to avoid it.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 16, 2021 6:58:36 pm
Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI,If you’re about to receive a ban from the game, you will start seeing pop-ups alerting you of the same from September 15. (Image Source: Krafton)

Following a large number of players reporting hackers in the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced new strict countermeasures against illegal activities. Krafton has also stated that it has banned over 1,40,000 accounts from the game in the past week. BGMI will send players a notice if it detects any illegal activity before enforcing a ban.

A ban is usually issued if a player is found to be using a version of Battlegrounds Mobile India that is not official, or if he/she is using another app or program that directly affects the gameplay.

Also Read |PUBG New State surpasses more than 40 million pre-registrations on Play Store and App Store

How to avoid getting a ban in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

If you’re about to receive a ban from the game, you will start seeing pop-ups alerting you of the same from September 15. These pop ups will begin showing when you have obtained the game from an unverified source, are using an illegal or auxiliary program, or possess a rooted/jailbroken phone. It can also show up when you are using another player’s account and when abnormal data is detected.

If you think you’re not engaging in any illegal activities, you can conduct a routine repair on your game files to fix most of these issues. To do this, you can head into the game’s Settings page and navigate to Basic/ Log Out/ Repair/ check Routine Repair/ OK. Following the repair process, players can then log in again and the pop ups should be gone.

Also Read |Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 update is coming: Here’s what to expect

In other news, Battlegrounds Mobile India could soon get a major revamp with the 1.6 update that is set to bring a new Royal Pass season, new guns, gameplay modes and skins. Read all about the new imminent update here.

