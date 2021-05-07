PUBG Mobile to return as Battlegrounds Mobile India: What we know so far about the game

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be an India-only version of popular mobile game PUBG Mobile, that was banned in India in 2020. (Image Source: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton Inc, the developer behind the popular game PUBG, has announced that the company will be launching a new battle royale game in India. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be an India-only game, and it is basically PUBG Mobile in a new form designed for the country.

With the new name and India-centric logo complete with tricolour hues, Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to launch soon in the country. Ahead of the launch, here’s what we know so far about the new game. But before that, here’s the short trailer for the game in case you missed it.

India only pre-registration

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registration before its launch in India. The pre-registration of the game will give players early access to the game ahead of the launch, and will also be open to only Indian players.

New restrictions for kids and teenagers

Players below 18 years of age will have new restrictions in Battlegrounds Mobile India. These players will need to register for the game with a phone number that belongs to their parent or guardian.

Further, players below the age of 18 will only be able to access the title for a maximum of three hours every day. These players will also not be able to spend over Rs 7,000 per day for in-app purchases. However, it is not clear how the game will verify the age of each player.

New data privacy policy

The global edition of PUBG Mobile India was banned in India last year among a number of other Chinese apps over issues of data privacy. These included allegations of sending the data of Indian players to servers overseas. Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to fix these issues with the new game with a clear emphasis on privacy.

“Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. However, we may transfer your data to other countries and/or regions to operate the game service and/or to meet legal requirements,” the game’s new privacy policy said.

Here is the new logo for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game. (Image Source: Battlegrounds Mobile India) Here is the new logo for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game. (Image Source: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

“In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India,” it added.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: What we still don’t know

With only a short trailer that does little more than reveal the official name of the upcoming game in the country, there are still many questions that remain to be answered about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How close will the gameplay and interface of the app be to PUBG Mobile? Will there be new maps and will game modes like TDM be available?

Will players still be able to play the game with those outside India? Will users be able to carry over their accounts and in-app purchases from the banned global version of PUBG Mobile? These are some of the questions that we expect Krafton to shed some light on soon.

The teaser does reveal a map that looks like the Miramar map from the original game, so there is the possibility of the same maps and interface being used in the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Moreover, with Krafton already working on PUBG: New State, the likelihood of the company developing a brand new game for Indian users seems low.

It remains to be seen if players should then be able to carry over their data, achievements and in-app purchases that many players had invested in for years before the ban.

We should soon hear more details on Battlegrounds Mobile India from Krafton closer to the game’s launch date. The exact launch date is expected to be revealed when the game goes up for pre-registration in the country. Details for the pre-registration itself should be soon revealed on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website.