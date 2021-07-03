scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Must Read

Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to play the game on PC

Krafton has finally launched its long-awaited PUBG adaptation for India; Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here is how you can play the game on your PC.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: July 3, 2021 2:39:30 pm
Battlegrounds Mobile IndiaBattlegrounds Mobile India is now available to download on the Google Play Store (Image Source: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton has finally launched its long-awaited PUBG adaptation for India; Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company had initially released the beta version of the game on June 17. The company has now released the stable version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the Google Play Store. So, those who want to leave the beta version of the game can switch to the stable version. The game is currently only available for Android users.

While some of you like to play the game on a smartphone, there are people who intend to play the title on a PC for a more immersive gaming experience. Thankfully, you can use android emulators to achieve this feat. There are a variety of Android emulators that you can consider including Bluestacks, Gameloop, and Nox Player, among others. Most of these emulators are available for both Windows and PC.

Must Read |Don’t want to wait for Windows 11? Here’s how to run Android apps on a PC

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC

Step 1: Download the Android emulator of your choice from the official website of the platform. For example, if you wish to use Bluestacks, then you need to visit http://www.bluestacks.com and click on the download button.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Install the emulator on your PC and open it.

Step 3: Now, go to the Google Play Store. You will have to log in to your Google Play Store account.

Step 4: Once you sign in, search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 5: Tap on the install button and the game will start downloading on your PC. You are then all set. You then need to start the game to download the additional file. Users can log in with their Facebook or Twitter ID to start playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: Most Android emulators for PC are not known to run the latest versions of Android. However, this should not be an issue as most apps and games still function on older versions of Android.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has some subtle differences when compared to PUBG. You will no longer get red marks on landing hits and getting damaged yourself. You will only have colour options between green and yellow. Additionally, the game also ensures that first-timers have in-game clothing options right from the beginning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement