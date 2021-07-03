Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to play the game on PC

Krafton has finally launched its long-awaited PUBG adaptation for India; Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company had initially released the beta version of the game on June 17. The company has now released the stable version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the Google Play Store. So, those who want to leave the beta version of the game can switch to the stable version. The game is currently only available for Android users.

While some of you like to play the game on a smartphone, there are people who intend to play the title on a PC for a more immersive gaming experience. Thankfully, you can use android emulators to achieve this feat. There are a variety of Android emulators that you can consider including Bluestacks, Gameloop, and Nox Player, among others. Most of these emulators are available for both Windows and PC.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC

Step 1: Download the Android emulator of your choice from the official website of the platform. For example, if you wish to use Bluestacks, then you need to visit http://www.bluestacks.com and click on the download button.

Step 2: Install the emulator on your PC and open it.

Step 3: Now, go to the Google Play Store. You will have to log in to your Google Play Store account.

Step 4: Once you sign in, search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 5: Tap on the install button and the game will start downloading on your PC. You are then all set. You then need to start the game to download the additional file. Users can log in with their Facebook or Twitter ID to start playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: Most Android emulators for PC are not known to run the latest versions of Android. However, this should not be an issue as most apps and games still function on older versions of Android.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has some subtle differences when compared to PUBG. You will no longer get red marks on landing hits and getting damaged yourself. You will only have colour options between green and yellow. Additionally, the game also ensures that first-timers have in-game clothing options right from the beginning.