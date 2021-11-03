Battlegrounds Mobile India gets Payload 2.0 mode: Here’s what’s new

Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI recently got the Payload 2.0 gameplay mode. The new mode brings new changes to the popular Payload gameplay and features armoured cars and other elements. Here’s all you need to know about PUBG Mobile’s Payload 2.0 mode.

Payload 2.0 was announced back with the October update and features in-game technological advancements like armoured cars and ‘Super Weapons’ on helicopters. The mode will also feature a radar, bomb suit, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control terminal among other equipment.

Like most new gameplay additions to PUBG Mobile, Payload 2.0 now also comes to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Publisher Krafton had confirmed the arrival of the Payload 2.0 mode on Battlegrounds Mobile India via an Instagram post earlier. The new mode on Battlegrounds Mobile India will also bring a new revival system that teammates will be able to use to revive fallen comrades.

You can try out the Payload 2.0 Mode by finding its option under the EvoGround tab, which you can navigate to from the main page.

Virus Infection mode

Alongside Payload mode’s new update, both PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India also get a new Virus infection game mode. The new gameplay mode will feature humans and zombies battling for survival.

The gameplay will include power boosts as Zombies can pick boosters or infect humans to level up while humans can upgrade themselves to ‘Heroes’ once they survive for long enough.

Players will be available to download and install the new update on either PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.