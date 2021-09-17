Battlegrounds Mobile India gets 1.6 update patch with new game modes, game recording option

Krafton has confirmed that it has rolling out the latest 1.6 version update for its popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India starting today. The update is rolling out via the Google Play Store and iOS App Store for both platforms. The company has stated that the update will be rolling out sequentially.

The new version is set to introduce a new “Flora Menace” mode to the game which will create a life barrier in some part of the map that is occupied by alien creatures. In the wall, players’ HP gradually recovers. Players will be able to loot “Nacore” in the mode and use the item to buy battle items. The new mode will be available in Classic Theme Modes starting from Erangel and will be added to other maps including Sanhok and Livik soon.

For those who play the game in the Erangel map, “Flora Menace,” players will be able to experience Cell Matrix content. The Cell Matrix is an airship in which players will be able to ride using Cells that can be found on the map. In this mode, users will get three chances to revive themselves and will get to fight with randomly provided weapons. They can acquire Nacore by eliminating enemies or robots infected by an alien creature in the airship.

The latest will bring the popular Zombie mode “Survive Till Dawn” later this month. The new version of the game also brings a new recording option, which will allow users to record their gameplay and share it online.

Other changes that are a part of the update include the addition of auto-bandage option, distance information is included in the In-Game Mark, and the famous flight path can now be replayed after landing. Users will also now be able to test out weapons including P90, MG3, ASM Abakan in the all-important training ground before heading into a match.

Krafton has stated that the update looks to improve the overall experience of the game by adding features like improved camera vibration effect on grenade detonation, configurable headshot sound adjustments, and dynamic scope adjustment options. The update also brings the RPM3 – Royale Pass Month 3 which is priced starting at 360UC and brings a host of outfits on offer.