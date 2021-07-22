scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘Get Ready To Jump’ event will allow players to win official merchandise

Battlegrounds Mobile India has launched the ‘Get Ready To Jump' community event which will allow participants a chance to win official merchandise. Here is everything you should know.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
July 22, 2021 6:05:19 pm
Battlegrounds Mobile India, battlegrounds Mobile Indian TeslaBattlegrounds Mobile India has quickly become one of the most popular free-to-play battle royal games in India (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has launched the ‘Get Ready To Jump’ community event which will allow participants a chance to win official merchandise. The event will require participants to share a clip of them dropping a pin on the map and landing on their chosen destination.

Krafton is looking for strategies that gamers use to parachute in the battle royale game. The company has confirmed that a total of 150 submissions will win a merchandise box that includes Battlegrounds Mobile India branded clothing and accessories. The merchandise will include Battlegrounds Mobile India branded bandana, backpack, cap, metal badge, mobile ring, mug, slipper, t-shirt, and wristband. The event is  underway and will end on July 30. The  winners will be announced the next month. The company has also posted a teaser on YouTube announcing the arrival of the event.

If you wish to participate in the event, you will need to share a short clip of under one minute that shows your in-game avatars jumping and gliding to their destination.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Battlegrounds Mobile India: 7 things that are different from PUBG Mobile

You will then need to share the clip on any one of game’s social media accounts including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube by tagging the game’s respective channels — @battlegroundsmobilein_official on Instagram, @Battlegrounds Mobile India on Facebook, or @BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA on YouTube. Additionally you will also need to use the hashtags #GETREADYTOJUMP and #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA, and providing the character UID number.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is basically a redesigned version of PUBG for India albeit some changes. In Battlegrounds Mobile India, you will no longer get red marks on landing hits and getting damaged yourself. Instead, you will only have colour options between green and yellow. Unlike PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India also ensures that players who are new to the game, do have in-game clothing options right from the beginning. The game has quickly become one of the most popular free-to-play battle royal games in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement