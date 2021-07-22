Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘Get Ready To Jump’ event will allow players to win official merchandise

Battlegrounds Mobile India has launched the ‘Get Ready To Jump’ community event which will allow participants a chance to win official merchandise. The event will require participants to share a clip of them dropping a pin on the map and landing on their chosen destination.

Krafton is looking for strategies that gamers use to parachute in the battle royale game. The company has confirmed that a total of 150 submissions will win a merchandise box that includes Battlegrounds Mobile India branded clothing and accessories. The merchandise will include Battlegrounds Mobile India branded bandana, backpack, cap, metal badge, mobile ring, mug, slipper, t-shirt, and wristband. The event is underway and will end on July 30. The winners will be announced the next month. The company has also posted a teaser on YouTube announcing the arrival of the event.



If you wish to participate in the event, you will need to share a short clip of under one minute that shows your in-game avatars jumping and gliding to their destination.

Must Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India: 7 things that are different from PUBG Mobile

You will then need to share the clip on any one of game’s social media accounts including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube by tagging the game’s respective channels — @battlegroundsmobilein_official on Instagram, @Battlegrounds Mobile India on Facebook, or @BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA on YouTube. Additionally you will also need to use the hashtags #GETREADYTOJUMP and #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA, and providing the character UID number.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is basically a redesigned version of PUBG for India albeit some changes. In Battlegrounds Mobile India, you will no longer get red marks on landing hits and getting damaged yourself. Instead, you will only have colour options between green and yellow. Unlike PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India also ensures that players who are new to the game, do have in-game clothing options right from the beginning. The game has quickly become one of the most popular free-to-play battle royal games in India.