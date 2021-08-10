Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS could launch in late August: Report

Battlegrounds Mobile India may finally be making its way to iOS devices soon. Recent posts from the company on Instagram have hinted towards the same. As per a report by InsideSport, the game is expected to launch for iOS devices later this month on August 20.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile developed for Indian audiences. While the game is currently available only for Android devices, iOS users could possibly get their hands on the title as soon as this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@battlegroundsmobilein_official)

It is important to note that Krafton has still not revealed any official release date for the game coming to iOS. It has been well over a month since Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched for all Android devices. While users on Android could play an open-for-all early-access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India even before the launch date of July 2, even a beta release has not come to Apple devices yet.

The game has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and has quickly turned out to be one of the most popular free battle royale games in India. Users waiting for the BGMI to launch for iOS, can have a look at some of the other battle royale games that are currently available. Call of Duty: Mobile is a great option which brings a refined first person shooter (FPS) gaming experience and steps it up by including a battle royale mode.

The title hosts a lot of content and modes that you can choose from while offering the same with one of the most polished gaming experiences you can get on a smartphone. If you use an old gen iPhone, Garena Free Fire is a great option. The title is developed by Vietnamese game developer 111dots Studio and is available for both Android and iOS devices on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store respectively.