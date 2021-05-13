Battlegrounds Mobile India fake download links: Why you should stay away

Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced by Krafton last week and is yet to launch in India for both Android and iOS devices. (Image Source: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently the most awaited smartphone game in India since the first teaser for the India-only PUBG-remake came out. However, attackers are using the hype around the upcoming battle royale title to fill the web with fake download links that could likely install malware on your device.

Various links claiming to offer Battlegrounds Mobile India APKs have been circulating ever since game developer Krafton made the official announcement last week. These APKs and links are fake and could pose a major security risk to your device if installed.

Note that Krafton is yet to launch the game officially, which itself will only be possible after the pre-registration for the title goes live, hopefully in the coming weeks. Until then, any page trying to lure you into downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India, or its ‘early-access’ variant is likely going to be malicious. These malicious apps could extract sensitive data from your phone, or worse, could render it unusable.

Where to download Battlegrounds Mobile India

Once the game has launched, Android users will find it ready to download on the Google Play Store, while Apple devices will find the game available on the App Store. Besides, this Krafton may perhaps make the official APK available on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website, but any other third-party link or source shouldn’t be trusted.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: What we know so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be an India-only variant of the popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India back in September 2020. The game is expected to be similar to the original game, but with some new India-only elements like weapon skins, player skins, and perhaps even a new map. Check out the link below for more details.

Krafton has announced the game in India, but there is no launch date yet. A new post by the game’s social media pages suggests it could launch in June this year. However, we do know that the game will go up for pre-registration in India ahead of the launch. The pre-registration period may point us to an official launch date for the title.