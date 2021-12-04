Battlegrounds Mobile India ending support for data transfers from PUBG Mobile

Krafton has confirmed that starting next month, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will no longer support data transfers from PUBG Mobile.

The company has announced that the change will come into effect after December 31, whereby users won’t be able to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI.

To recall, since BGMI launched, Krafton has allowed players to transfer their game data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI via Facebook and Twitter, providing the same social media accounts were linked to both the games.

Now, Krafton has announced that the ability to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India is coming to an end, via a post on the company site.

“In order to ensure a more smooth gameplay for players who had used PUBG Mobile Normdic Map: Livik (“Prior App”) before, Battlegrounds Mobile India (“New App”) will transfer some of the data from the Prior App account to the New App”, Krafton said. Players have time until December 31 to import their PUBG Mobile data.

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year and was later relaunched in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI, with a few minor changes to the game elements.

In other news, Battlegrounds Mobile India has won the ‘Best Game’ award as part of Google Play’s Best of 2021. The end-of-year celebration features the best apps and games on their platform, across the world, and in India.

Following the ban of PUBG Mobile last year, Krafton released an Indian version – Battlegrounds Mobile India. Upon launch, the game saw a mammoth debut, with over 40 million downloads in the first month and 16 million daily active users.