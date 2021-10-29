Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover brings Dune themed rewards

Krafton has announced a crossover between the latest sci-fi movie Dune and Battlegrounds Mobile India. As part of the collaboration, Battlegrounds Mobile India players will get access to special Dune-themed rewards once they finish missions. Dune is a science fiction movie directed by Denis Villeneuve, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa.

Additionally, Krafton has announced that to celebrate Diwali, the company will offer players extra in-game credit while purchasing a credit bundle along with extra rewards from lucky spins.

Users will be able to enjoy the new Dune crossover, in the game’s EvoGround mode. The Dune crossover will be live until the second week of November.

The company has also posted a new video on Facebook which gives us a glimpse of the collaboration.

While playing the game in Dune-inspired EvoGround mode five times, Battlegrounds Mobile India players will get 50 Royale Pass (RP) points.

By playing the EvoGround mode 10 and 20 times, users will get access to Dune-themed pan and parachute, respectively. The company has confirmed that the collaboration with Dune will be live until November 11.

Krafton has announced various rewards as part of its Diwali celebrations. On purchasing UC bundles, players would be given bonus UC. Additionally, players would also have access to added rewards from the lucky spins.

Users will be able to obtain the Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set, and Mecha Bruiser set for a limited period. Krafton is also offering discounts on the lucky spins during this period.