Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali offers announced: Here’s everything you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced new Diwali offers via its official social media platforms. All the players will get in-game currency UC and other rewards. If they buy UC right now, then you will get additional UC for free. The game is also offering discounts on Lucky Spin that gives you more freebies. Keep reading to know more.

As part of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Diwali celebrations, Krafton is all set to offer extra UC to those who buy in-game credit bundles. To begin with, the basic pack with 60 UC will cost you Rs 89. If the players spend Rs 449, then they will get 300 UC and 25 bonus UC.

Furthermore, one will get 600 UC as well 60 bonus UC on spending Rs 899. If the players pay Rs 2,099, then they will receive 1,500 UC + 300 bonus UC. The Rs 4,199 will offer 3,000 UC + 850 bonus UC, and Rs 8,500 will give 6,000 UC + 2,100 bonus UC. It should be noted that you can buy UCs by tapping on the UC icon, which is visible in the game’s main menu.

Apart from this, players will also witness Lucky Spins, using which one could win Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Bonds of Blood set, and Mecha Bruiser set for a limited time period. However, you will require UC to try the Lucky Spin.

The free UC that you get after buying the in-game credit bundles can also be used to unlock Lucky Spin rewards. Additionally, Krafton has also announced discount offers on lucky Spins. The first draw of the day will cost 10 UC, instead of 80 UC. Furthermore, the 10th draw will cost 540 UC, instead of 800 UC.

Besides, Battlegrounds Mobile India players could also win some Lucky Coins from the lucky spins, which can be used to purchase the above-mentioned cosmetics from the game’s store. These include Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, and more.