Battlegrounds Mobile India: ‘Data shared with third-parties only to enable certain features’, says Krafton

Check out what Krafton has to say regarding the latest data-privacy related controversy on Battlegrounds Mobile India. (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently came under crosshairs again for Indian players’ data being smuggled overseas. Now Krafton has stated that the “data shared to third parties are only to enable certain game features”.

“Krafton will continue to closely monitor and protect any data being transferred to unexpected and restricted IP addresses prior to the official launch,” the company added in its statement.

“Krafton is implementing the industry’s toughest standards for data security and is working to overcome any shortcomings throughout the Early Access testing period, for the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In the meantime, Krafton is fully aware of the recent concerns over data handling in regards to Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access test,” the company said.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently allegedly found sending data of Indian players to servers in China belonging to Tencent, the developer of PUBG Mobile. Krafton had announced that the company was going to cut ties with China-based Tencent last year to allow the game to re-launch in India.

“Similar to other global mobile games and apps, Battlegrounds Mobile India also uses third-party solutions to provide unique game features. In the process of using these solutions, some game data was shared to third parties.”

“Battlegrounds Mobile India’s privacy policy fully discloses that the app may transfer some user data, with users’ consent to the privacy policy and choosing to migrate their accounts. No data has been shared in violation of the privacy policy.”

Krafton has also now released a small automatic update, that is downloaded when you boot into the game’s early access version. The update reportedly rectifies the issue and stops the details from going to the Chinese servers. With the game yet to officially launch in India, it remains to be seen how this development will affect the game’s chances of getting banned in India.