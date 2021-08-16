Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 50 million downloads in less than two months

Krafton thanked all Battlegrounds Mobile India players as the game crossed 50 million downloads on August 14 on Android devices, in just over a month after its launch in the country. The game meanwhile, continues to evade iOS devices in the country.

We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on Play Store in just over a month! I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first eSports tournament starting next month,” said Wooyol Lim, Head of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Division at Krafton.

Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS could launch in late August: Report

Krafton has released a new skin to all players to celebrate the milestone. Called the Galaxy Messenger Set, the new skin will now be available to collect when players launch the game. In line with the promise of introducing India centric events, the Independence Day Mahotsav is also live in-game, and fans can win exciting rewards including an temporary AWM skin, till 19th August.

What else is new to the game?

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series was announced last month to an incredible response of 540,000 registrations till date with registrations still open. The stream schedule will be released shortly after closure of registrations.

Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India: 7 things that are different from PUBG Mobile

The Royal Pass Month 2 launched for the second month last week with the theme “Project T” introducing all new outfits and rewards. The max RPM rank will remain at 50 while adding in higher number of rewards for each tier, and challenge missions to only last for a month.

The game is also set to make an announcement on its availability for iOS devices “very soon”. The social media handles of the game recently shared a teaser for the game’s iOS version launch, which will enable iPhone and iPad users to enjoy the battle royale title.