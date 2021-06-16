Battlegrounds Mobile India could require OTP-based logins: Check details

Battlegrounds Mobile India is widely expected to launch in India on June 18, and while most official details are unavailable on the game, small hints on what to expect have begun popping up over the web. The latest in the series is a Support Page update that suggests Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be using their mobile numbers and OTP authentication to log in.

The page suggests that logging in via your mobile number and authenticating the same via an OTP that you’ll receive as an SMS will likely be the only way to log into the game. This will be very different from games like Free Fire, Call of Duty and even the banned PUBG Mobile, where users could log in using their Google or Facebook accounts, among other options.

The new terms were found under the “Rules regarding OTP Authentication” section on the Battlegrounds Mobile India support page as per several reports. However, it seems Krafton has now taken down this section. The page also mentioned a few other details regarding OTP authentication. These include the number of times users can enter an OTP and time limits.

Battlegrounds Mobile India OTP Authentication details

The support page suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be able to enter an OTP within 5 minutes of receiving it. They can also enter it in the ‘verify code’ box up to a maximum of three times.

Should they not be able to either enter the code correctly three times or run out of time, players can ask for a new OTP, which again will be valid for 5 minutes. This way, players will be able to get up to 10 OTPs to authenticate themselves.

If for some reason, you are unable to log in within these 10 attempts, you will be banned from asking from another OTP for the next 24 hours. The page also mentions that one phone number can be used to register up to 10 accounts.

What the move could mean

The switch from social media login to a phone number-based login may help with data privacy for players’ Google or Facebook accounts, but it puts a major dent in the hopes of people wondering if they can restore their PUBG Mobile data on Battlegrounds Mobile India. Now that there is an entirely new login implementation, a data migration possibility seems non-existent.

However, this is just speculation at this point. We will have to wait and see Krafton’s official take on the matter, which going by the rumoured launch dates, shouldn’t be very far away.