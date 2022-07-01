Battlegrounds Mobile India clocks 100 million users, completes one year in India

KRAFTON Inc., the company behind the battle-royale game BGMI today announced that it has surpassed 100 million users in India, as the game completes one year in the country. The gaming company said that BGMI has supported a robust Esports ecosystem with India-centric events and content. “BGMI has seen more interactive tournaments, larger prize pools, and more opportunities for aspiring gamers to gain exposure and make their mark on the industry,” the company said in a press release.

This year, KRAFTON has planned even larger tournaments for BGMI this year with the prize pool for the recently concluded BMPS (BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE PRO SERIES) SEASON 1 being set at Rs 2 crore.

Krafton Inc. also launched the ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign in November 2021 to promote safer and responsible gaming habits and build awareness amongst players to cultivate safer and healthy gaming habits.

“BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian themed collaborations, and celebrated India centric events with the community with a goal in curating a gameplay unique to our Indian users,” said Changhan Kim, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. during his visit to India as BGMI gears up to celebrate its first anniversary.

According to the press release, 2022 will see 4 pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) featuring cash prizes of Rs 6 crores while giving players across India a platform to showcase their skills.

“We are extremely thrilled to have reached this landmark in the very first year of BGMI and thank our gamers for this achievement. BGMI has been in sync with the gaming community’s needs every step of the way with new and challenging gameplay, festive updates, and exciting themes from coveted IPs. We have consistently worked towards bringing in localized content, offerings, and understanding the nuances that have driven BGMI to become the preferred game in India,” said Minu Lee, Head of India Publishing, KRAFTON, Inc.